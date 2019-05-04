Beto O’Rourke Denounces Homophobic Hecklers After Pete Buttigieg is Repeatedly Harassed at Texas Campaign Stop: WATCH

Mayor Pete Buttigieg was interrupted by five hecklers in a 10-minute period during a speech to Democrats in Dallas, Texas on Friday night. The hecklers were organized by Randall Terry, who also organized the heckling Buttigieg received when he was in Iowa last month.

Said Buttigieg after the hecklers began: “I’m thinking of that scripture that says blessed and do not curse.”

After one of the hecklers was escorted out, Buttigieg recalled “that moment when I was packing my bags for Afghanistan for the purpose of defending that gentleman’s freedom of speech.”

Later Friday night, fellow candidate Beto O’Rourke denounced the hecklers, tweeting: “Texans don’t stand for this kind of homophobia and hatred. Mayor Pete, we are grateful you came to Texas and hope to see you and Chasten back again soon.”