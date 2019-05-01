Don Lemon Rips ‘Political Hack’ Bill Barr After News That Mueller Confronted AG About His 4-Page Sham Summary of the Report: WATCH

Don Lemon ripped “political hack” Bill Barr after it was revealed that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had wrote the attorney general a letter objecting to his characterization of the contents of the Mueller Report.

The Washington Post reported: ‘Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III wrote a letter in late March complaining to Attorney General William P. Barr that a four-page memo to Congress describing the principal conclusions of the investigation into President Trump “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of Mueller’s work, according to a copy of the letter reviewed Tuesday by The Washington Post.’

Barr is set to testify on Wednesday at 10 am before the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee.

“It shows this attorney general has been here for the president rather than the American people,” said Chris Cuomo to Lemon of the letter.

“Or a political hack, if you want to be just that blunt about it, a political hack,” Lemon responded. “A kinder word would be a mercenary for the president.”

Added Lemon: “You don’t have to be a lawyer to see when someone is trying to pull the wool over your eyes. You don’t have to be a lawyer to understand why William Barr got this job, how he auditioned for it, how he conducted himself during the hearings, and how he conducted himself at the initial press conference with the letter and the second press conference. He tried to shape the narrative. Everything we have been reporting about this letter and this A.G. trying to shape the narrative is true. You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all the people all the time.”