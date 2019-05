Billy Eichner took his game back on the street to terrify or thrill unsuspecting New Yorkers. This time, Eichner enlisted the Jonas Brothers to see how people felt that the Jo Bros are back.

Only a couple New Yorkers react with shrieks, the others remained unenthused about the name of their new single “Sucker”, seemed ready to display their knowledge that Nick was recently married, let them know that their music was recently leaked, and greet them in a way that made Eichner feel “straight.”