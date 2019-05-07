‘All In My Family,’ ‘Moonlight’,’Bathtubs Over Broadway’ and Everything Streaming in May on HBO, Amazon, Hulu, and Netflix

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including The Birdcage, Moonlight and more.
The Birdcage (1996), available on Hulu May 1
This remake of La Cage aux Folles pairs Robin Williams and Nathan Lane in a farce with a surprising amount of heart. Complex characters and a larger message of acceptance helped earn the film accolades, including a nomination for a GLAAD Media Award.
All In My Family (2019), available on Netflix May 3
Writer, director and producer Hao Wu explores the intersection of his sexuality and traditional Chinese upbringing in this heartfelt documentary short. Introducing his husband and child to his extended family is complicated by his immediate family’s struggles to accept his sexuality even years after his initial coming out.
Bathtubs Over Broadway (2018), available on Netflix May 9
A former Letterman writer dives deep into the bizarre world of campy corporate-sponsored musicals in this charming doc with hilarious results. A shocking amount of legitimate stars have appeared in these surprisingly intricately staged productions usually created for big corporate retreats.
Wine Country (2019), available on Netflix May 10
All your faves come together for this comedic romp through the titular California region, including SNL alums Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Maya Rudolph, Paula Pell and director Amy Poehler.
Moonlight (2016), available on Netflix May 21
One of the most emotionally evocative, gorgeously filmed and perfectly performed queer films in the contemporary canon, this Academy Award-winner is an absolute must-see.
What are you streaming this month?
