The trailer for Season 5 of Black Mirror has dropped and features Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, Topher Grace, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Damson Idris, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.

The season, which arrives on June 5, consists of just three episodes. Enjoy a look at the dystopian goodness below.