Brenden Dilley Says Brian Sims is Not Gay and Challenges Him to ‘Suck a D*ck’ and Prove It: WATCH

Out Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Sims captured the attention of the right-wing this week after he filmed himself shaming “pseudo-Christian protesters” outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia, and then apologized after backlash.

Sims caught the eye of MAGA activist Brenden Dilley, who posited this genius theory: “This dude’s not f**king gay. Sims doesn’t like the dick. The rumor in Pennsylvania is that Sims pretends to be gay because it provides coverage for his behavior. Because he knows that anybody who goes against him can be accused of being a bigot.” …

MAGA activist Brenden Dilley insists that Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims is not really gay and challenges him to "suck a dick" to prove otherwise. pic.twitter.com/qq6YLhAaJA May 10, 2019

“I don’t think he’s gay,”Dilley added. “And I think we need to prove it. … Here’s your homework. Find me Sims’ girlfriend. This dude is not gay. … I think you’re just pretending to be gay. Suck a dick, dude. A gay guy would do it. Suck a dick. Go.”