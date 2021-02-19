Pennsylvania Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta Announces 2022 U.S. Senate Run, Would Be First Openly Gay Black Senator: WATCH

Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta announced on Joy Reid’s The Reid Out that he’s running for U.S. Senate. Kenyatta, who was Pennsylvania’s first openly LGBTQ person of color elected to the state’s General Assembly in 2018, would also be the first openly gay black man elected to the U.S. Senate if elected.

Said Kenyatta: “America is really at a crossroads right now. I think that was made even more clear by what happened on January 6. And the reality is there nothing’s written on a tablet somewhere that says America has to succeed. You know, America succeeds because every generation steps up to protect and expand the promise of America, a promise that has excluded for too long so many working families whose lives were tough prior to COVID, and this deadly pandemic has made those cracks even worse. And so, I know that we have an opportunity right now to expand that promise, to make sure we that we have a country that doesn’t just talk about justice and fairness for all but that actually makes it real, and it’s with faith in that mission and joy in my heart that I’m announcing here tonight that I’ll be a candidate for the United States Senate to represent the great commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”