Paul Rudd and Beck Bennett Play Pete and Chasten Buttigieg on SNL’s ‘The View’ — WATCH

SNL took on The View with a guest appearance by South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, played by Paul Rudd.

“I’m ready to work,” said Rudd, arriving on the set in Mayor Pete’s trademark rolled-up shirtsleeves and tie. “See my exposed forearms?”

Added Rudd: “I may only be 37 years old but I do feel like I represent everyday Americans. I’m just a Harvard-educated multilingual war veteran Rhodes Scholar, I’m just like you.”

ALSO ON SNL: Alec Baldwin’s Trump and Allies Sing ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ on SNL’s Season Finale: WATCH

“You have an unusual name. How do you pronounce that,” asked Cecily Strong’s Abby Huntsman.

“Pete,” replied Rudd.

Relied Strong’s Huntsman: “Oh, I was thinking Pad Thai, like the Japanese spaghetti.”

Asked by Leslie Jones’ Whoopi Goldberg if he was ready to be president, Rudd replied “yes, I’m ready” in several languages, including “a language I made up to speak to gnomes.”

Kate McKinnon’s Joy Behar then asked Rudd’s Mayor Pete about his sexual orientation: “You gay?”

“I do wanna say that I wouldn’t be running for president if I didn’t think America was ready to accept not only a gay man, but a boring gay man in the public eye,” said Rudd’s Buttigieg.

Melissa Villaseñor’s Ana Navarro and Aidy Bryant’s Meghan McCain then demanded that Mayor Pete’s husband Chasten (Beck Bennett) appear on set.

“I’m Chasten Buttigieg,” said Bennett.

“He took the name Buttigieg. That’s commitment,” intoned Rudd’s Mayor Pete, which sent Bryant’s McCain into a hysterical fit.

“Yes. Be my friend or I’ll die,” she said.

McKinnon’s Behar then told Buttigieg, “Mayor Pete, we love you but we can never forget about Joe Biden,” which cued romantic pop music and a shot of each of the women showing their lust for the former VP to the bewilderment of Pete and Chasten.