Casey Jacks an adult performer for Men.com, Falcon, and other studios has died, according to his manager Chris Crisco. The cause of death was not disclosed

Wrote Crisco on Twitter: “It’s with a very heavy [heart] that I write this. @CaseyJacksXXX passed away yesterday. His brother just confirmed the news. I will always remember his contagious smile and his amazing personality. Please pray for Casey today. I know his #choicetalent family & I will miss him dearly.”