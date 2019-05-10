Hong Kong-Based Airline Cathay Pacific Includes Gay Couple in ‘Bold’ New Advertising Campaign

In a move seen as “bold and timely”, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific has included a gay couple in a new “Move Beyond” advertising campaign.

Cathay Pacific told the Hong Kong Free Press: “It is our goal to continue to make the Cathay Pacific Group a place where everybody can be themselves at work and so everyone can give their best.”

HKFP adds: ‘Cathay Pacific was also a corporate sponsor for the Hong Kong team bidding to host the Gay Games 2022, which went on to win the bid in 2017. The flagship airline, which was embroiled in a data leak scandal last year and previously suffered management shakeups, said that the campaign was to mark the “start of a new journey.” However, the ad also drew the attention of the Family School SODO Concern Group, one of Hong Kong’s most vocal anti-gay bodies. It said in a Facebook post that it was disappointed in the airline and would stop using its services.’

Same-sex marriage is not legal yet anywhere in Asia. China has no LGBT nondiscrimination laws.