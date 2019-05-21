Celine Dion’s Carpool Karaoke Ride is as Bonkers as You Hope It Is: WATCH

Celine Dion hopped in James Corden’s car to tool around Vegas and began breaking into song almost immediately and proving that she has “a song for every moment.”

Then she and Corden launched into “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” before Celine put a, chest-thumping spin on the popular kids song “Baby Shark”, proving that she can make any song dramatic.

Corden and Celine also gave out a few of her 10,000 pairs of shoes to shocked random strangers on the Vegas strip.

They also took on “Because You Loved Me”, “I Drove All Night”, and “My Heart Will Go On” while riding a mini-Titanic through the Bellagio Fountains.