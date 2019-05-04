Chasten Buttigieg’s Brother Doesn’t Support ‘the Gay Lifestyle’

A new profile of Chasten Buttigieg in the Washington Post traces the husband of breakout candidate Pete Buttigieg from his childhood to his prominent spot on the campaign trail.

Chasten’s coming out as gay figures large in the profile as well as his relationship with his parents and two brothers, Rhyan and Dustin.

The brothers have still not accepted his sexual orientation.

The WaPo reports: ‘The next conversation with his parents about his sexuality went better than the first, and Terry and Sherri embraced their son. Eventually, they would proudly walk him down the aisle at his wedding to another man. Reconciling with Rhyan and Dustin did not come so easily. “We never got over it,” the youngest Glezman brother says, crystal blue eyes cast toward the ground. Rhyan Glezman, now the pastor of a Christian church in Clio, Mich., says Chasten’s coming out was not a surprise and that he still loves his youngest brother. “I want the best for him,” Rhyan says. “I just don’t support the gay lifestyle.”’

