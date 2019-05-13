Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

You are here: Home / Entertainment / Conservatives Melt Down After ‘Chips Ahoy!’ Includes ‘Drag Moms’ in Mother’s Day Salute Featuring Miss Vanjie: WATCH

Conservatives Melt Down After ‘Chips Ahoy!’ Includes ‘Drag Moms’ in Mother’s Day Salute Featuring Miss Vanjie: WATCH

by Leave a Comment

Chips Ahoy offered a message of inclusion on Mother’s Day, tweeting a video featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race star Miss Vanjie that read “#HappyMothersDay to your moms, your drag moms and everyone who celebrates you being YOU. #GetTheseCookies @VanessaVanjie”

Get those cookies!

Expect a red alert soon from American Family Association spokesghoul Monica Cole and her One Million Moms.

Until then, check out the conservative gaskets that are blowing across Twitter.

But many more people were thrilled!