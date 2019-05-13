Conservatives Melt Down After ‘Chips Ahoy!’ Includes ‘Drag Moms’ in Mother’s Day Salute Featuring Miss Vanjie: WATCH

Chips Ahoy offered a message of inclusion on Mother’s Day, tweeting a video featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race star Miss Vanjie that read “#HappyMothersDay to your moms, your drag moms and everyone who celebrates you being YOU. #GetTheseCookies @VanessaVanjie”

Get those cookies!

Expect a red alert soon from American Family Association spokesghoul Monica Cole and her One Million Moms.

Until then, check out the conservative gaskets that are blowing across Twitter.

Aaand just bought my last bag of chips ahoy. Yep! — Rod Rogers (@FreeAgentRogers) May 13, 2019

Not going to buy your cookies anymore. I’ll go to a bakery and get them there. It may cost more but I’ll survive. — Bobby Hainline (@bobbyhainline) May 13, 2019

That a DUDE — Israel (@Dead201pool) May 13, 2019

happy mothers day to men who dress like women. patriarchy wins again. https://t.co/xLTLSBRsNf — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 12, 2019

Maybe just sell chocolate chip cookies, and leave drag queens out of it. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 12, 2019

She was shouting out to you! You should feel honored! — Barning Bradley 🦅🔶 (@bradleyryanV) May 12, 2019

But many more people were thrilled!

IM LIVING FOR THIS! THANK YOU MISS VANJIE! — Gina Rosado (@garbagegalpals) May 13, 2019

Seriously, get her a commercial. The world NEEDS it! Who’s on the marketing team? This is a great idea — Darrell Moss (@Darrell_Lovato) May 13, 2019

Miss Vanjie?! GLAD TO SEE IT!!! Get these cookies, mawma!!!! 🍪🍪🍪 — Abraham Diaz (@abrahamdjr) May 13, 2019