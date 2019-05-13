Conservatives Melt Down After ‘Chips Ahoy!’ Includes ‘Drag Moms’ in Mother’s Day Salute Featuring Miss Vanjie: WATCH

Chips Ahoy offered a message of inclusion on Mother’s Day, tweeting a video featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race star Miss Vanjie that read “#HappyMothersDay to your moms, your drag moms and everyone who celebrates you being YOU. #GetTheseCookies @VanessaVanjie”
Get those cookies!
Expect a red alert soon from American Family Association spokesghoul Monica Cole and her One Million Moms.
Until then, check out the conservative gaskets that are blowing across Twitter.
Aaand just bought my last bag of chips ahoy. Yep!— Rod Rogers (@FreeAgentRogers) May 13, 2019
Not going to buy your cookies anymore. I’ll go to a bakery and get them there. It may cost more but I’ll survive.— Bobby Hainline (@bobbyhainline) May 13, 2019
That a DUDE— Israel (@Dead201pool) May 13, 2019
Delete this. pic.twitter.com/icv68vmqho— 🌺 Asυкᴀ┋飛鳥 🌺 (@HanzoLegendary) May 13, 2019
happy mothers day to men who dress like women. patriarchy wins again. https://t.co/xLTLSBRsNf— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 12, 2019
Maybe just sell chocolate chip cookies, and leave drag queens out of it.— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 12, 2019
But many more people were thrilled!
Get those cookies mama!!! pic.twitter.com/McPDndAubu— Wil (@Wolfred245) May 13, 2019
IM LIVING FOR THIS! THANK YOU MISS VANJIE!— Gina Rosado (@garbagegalpals) May 13, 2019
Seriously, get her a commercial. The world NEEDS it! Who’s on the marketing team? This is a great idea— Darrell Moss (@Darrell_Lovato) May 13, 2019
Miss Vanjie?! GLAD TO SEE IT!!! Get these cookies, mawma!!!! 🍪🍪🍪— Abraham Diaz (@abrahamdjr) May 13, 2019
Representation matters, so does family – especially if it’s your chosen family. This is damned fantastic. Way to go Miss Vanjie!— Adam (@AdamGeek79) May 13, 2019