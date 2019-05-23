Mississippi Abortion Ban Sponsor Arrested for Allegedly Punching Wife Because She Took Too Long to Undress for Sex

Mississippi Rep. Doug McLeod / George County Sheriff’s Office

Mississippi Rep. Doug McLeod was arrested on Saturday after he punched his wife, allegedly because she took too long to get undressed for sex.

CBS News reports: ‘McLeod’s wife said her husband had “just snapped,” and often did so when he was drinking, the report said. Deputies found blood in the couple’s bed and on the floor. They said McLeod became angered and punched his wife because she took too long to undress when he wanted to have sex. Another woman in the house said McLeod’s wife ran into her room, and the woman locked the door.”

The Herald Sun adds: ‘The other woman said McLeod started banging on the door and telling the women to open it. He told the other woman if she didn’t open the door, he’d “kill her (expletive) dog.” McLeod’s wife did not want go to the hospital by ambulance, but assured authorities she’d have her daughter take her to get checked so authorities would have a report of the injuries. McLeod was taken into custody on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence and booked in the George County jail by early Sunday morning. He is out of jail on a $1,000 signature bond.’



McLeod was a cosponsor of Mississippi’s abortion ban which is being challenged in federal court. Mississippi lawmakers have called for McLeod’s resignation if the allegations are true.