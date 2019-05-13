FOX’s ‘Empire’ is Ending After Next Season, and Still Has No Plans to Bring Back Jussie Smollett

The FOX drama Empire is ending after its next season and the studio still has no plans to bring back actor Jussie Smollett. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said the sixth season would be turned “into a television event.”

NBC News reports:’When pressed on whether Jussie Smollett would be returning for the show’s final season, Collier said, “At this point, we have no plans for that.” But Collier also noted that “the writers room for next season hasn’t even gathered yet.”‘

Last month, Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox TV said in a statement: “By mutual agreement, the studio has negotiated an extension to Jussie Smollett’s option for Season 6, but at this time there are no plans for the character of Jamal to return to Empire.”

A spokesman for Smollett released a statement to Variety: “We’ve been told that Jussie will not be on ‘Empire’ in the beginning of the season but he appreciates they have extended his contract to keep Jamal’s future open. Most importantly he is grateful to Fox and ‘Empire’ leadership, cast, crew and fans for their unwavering support.”