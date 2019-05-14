Mob Beats Priest in India, Chops Off His Hair for Being Gay: VIDEO

Videos of a priest being beaten by a crowd in Mangaluru, India have gone viral on social media.

The News Minute reports: ‘In the two videos, one of which was 1:11 minutes and another 4:31 minutes, the mob speaking in Tulu alleged that Rajesh Poojary was indulging in sexual acts with a man and assaulted him. The victim Rajesh Poojary, a Daiva Patri is seen being questioned by the crowd. He was also dragged by the crowd and repeatedly assaulted by them. The crowd while questioning (inaudible) Rajesh, hurled abuses and attempts to tear off his shirt.Taking note of his long hair, the crowd initially brought an ordinary razor blade to shave-off his long hair, usually displayed by Daiva Patris, to which a lone woman (Rajesh’s mother) is seen pleading the crowd to stop. She is heard saying, “Don’t chop his hair”, while blocking her son’s head.’

Three individuals have been arrested, according to reports. Part of one of the videos: