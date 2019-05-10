Red Alert: Trump Sends Giuliani to Ukraine for Information to Help Him Win 2020 Election

Rudy Giuliani is headed to Ukraine to meet with Ukraine’s president-elect to persuade him to continue an investigation into Joe Biden’s son, the NYT reports: “Mr. Giuliani’s plans create the remarkable scene of a lawyer for the president of the United States pressing a foreign government to pursue investigations that Mr. Trump’s allies hope could help him in his re-election campaign. And it comes after Mr. Trump spent more than half of his term facing questions about whether his 2016 campaign conspired with a foreign power.”

One of those investigations involves Joe Biden’s son.

Giuliani told the NYT: “We’re not meddling in an election, we’re meddling in an investigation, which we have a right to do. … There’s nothing illegal about it. Somebody could say it’s improper. And this isn’t foreign policy — I’m asking them to do an investigation that they’re doing already and that other people are telling them to stop. And I’m going to give them reasons why they shouldn’t stop it because that information will be very, very helpful to my client, and may turn out to be helpful to my government.”

Writes NBC News: “How isn’t this the biggest political story in America right now — Team Trump wants the help from another foreign government to dig up dirt on an opponent? If you don’t think this is a five-alarm scandal — and instead you’re shrugging your shoulders at this story — then we’ve truly gone down the power-hungry rabbit hole, where anything and everything is fair game. Also: Just because it’s in plain sight doesn’t make it less problematic. And Democrats, if you believe this activity is wrong, why aren’t you passing legislation RIGHT NOW to stop it?”