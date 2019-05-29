He Wants a Committed Relationship, But He’s Afraid He’ll Never Get to Hook Up Again with Anyone Else: WATCH

Sterling was in a five year relationship. They broke up because he started wanting to hook up with other people, and he couldn’t understand how he was so in love with somebody but wanted to have sex with other guys.

When they discussed an open relationship, his partner said they could try it, but he would leave. It’s now been five years since that relationship, and Sterling is feeling as though he wants one again, but his biggest fear is that he’ll never hook up again.

What’s a horny gay man to do? Is it really about his independence or is are there other things preventing him from committing to the next guy? Matthew Dempsey offers some advice in the latest episode of his web series Cost of Two Sandwiches.