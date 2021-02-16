Twitter Users Come to Defense of Gay British MP After Homophobic ‘Age Gap’ Attacks on His Valentine’s Photo

Out British MP Luke Pollard was attacked with homophobic abuse on Twitter over a Valentine’s Day photo he addressed to his boyfriend Sydney.

Happy Valentine’s Day to my lovely boyfriend! X pic.twitter.com/X6ZJsIFQI4 — Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) February 14, 2021

Homophobic Twitter users attacked the couple for a perceived age gap between them. One user said, “Love a father and son photo.” Another commented, “What toy did he get with his happy meal??” Another wrote, “He looks 12 years old, you should be locked up.”

But it wasn’t long before Pollard and his boyfriend began being flooded with support, with many users noting the double standard held to gay couples over straight ones, as well as the 24 year age gap between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds.

Pollard responded to the support on Twitter (below): “Thank you for all the support, love and kindness shown towards Sydney and me. We’re doing fine. It seems not everyone got the memo that Valentine’s Day is about love not hate. #lovetrumpshate #loveislove”

A lot of people on here expressing opinions about things that have nothing to do with them. This is a lovely photo and really inspiring that in 2021 MPs don’t have to stay in the closet or be discreet! #lovewins #happy Valentine’s Day to you both — TİM (@34TPOUK) February 14, 2021

To all the people who worry about age differences: I'm 65, my husband is just coming up to 70 – and our gorgeous boyfriend is 31 ….. — Paul Ryan (@pauljaryan) February 15, 2021

I wonder how any people would be commenting on the age difference if you were with a younger woman… like Trump, or Johnson (both with women young enough to be their daughters)?? Thanks for being open and honest about who you are. — Anthony Duncalf (@Gallovidian) February 14, 2021

Happy Valentine's Day (bit late I know). Ignore the haters. 19 years between me and my hubby. I keep him young, and he keeps me grounded. Result. pic.twitter.com/vTbWRxfpad — Mark M (@MorganMarkF) February 15, 2021

Obvious from some of these comments that some people mature sooner than others! There's 13yrs between me and my husband and we'l be celebrating 12yrs together this year! Age is just a number. Hope you've had a great day 🏳️‍🌈❤️ — Michelle Lewins RN BSc (Hons) (@MichelleLewins3) February 14, 2021

What a cute couple! 🥰🥰 My partner and I are 23 years apart, we’ve been together for 9 years now. It makes me so happy when I see other intergenerational couples post on here. Wishing you a cozy and fun Valentines from California ☀️ — J 🌈 (@JohnnyofCali) February 14, 2021

Boris Johnson / Carrie Symonds difference : 24 years. — William Avery🕷️ (@WilliamAvery) February 15, 2021

This is a beautiful picture, of a couple clearly in love.

Those who bemoan the perceived 'age gap' here, but don't do so when it comes to the PM and his female partner, are being (whether they realise it or not) homophobic.

They should have a word with themselves.

Love is Love. https://t.co/oHPJUw6pV4 — Cllr Mathew Hulbert – In Village Government. (@HulbertMathew) February 14, 2021

Hello to the 1,000+ new followers from the last day. If you don’t like my page on Facebook why not follow me there too? https://t.co/aiuJvz1B4B or hop over to instagram for a more personal take on what I get up to https://t.co/GxLCDKHr3Q — Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) February 15, 2021

Thank you for all the messages of support, love and kindness over the past 24 hours. Sydney and me are doing fine and we are not letting the trolls win. #loveislove #lovetrumpshate https://t.co/g2u3K7XLjl — Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) February 15, 2021