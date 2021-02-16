Twitter Users Come to Defense of Gay British MP After Homophobic ‘Age Gap’ Attacks on His Valentine’s Photo

Out British MP Luke Pollard was attacked with homophobic abuse on Twitter over a Valentine’s Day photo he addressed to his boyfriend Sydney.
Homophobic Twitter users attacked the couple for a perceived age gap between them. One user said, “Love a father and son photo.” Another commented, “What toy did he get with his happy meal??” Another wrote, “He looks 12 years old, you should be locked up.”
But it wasn’t long before Pollard and his boyfriend began being flooded with support, with many users noting the double standard held to gay couples over straight ones, as well as the 24 year age gap between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds.
Pollard responded to the support on Twitter (below): “Thank you for all the support, love and kindness shown towards Sydney and me. We’re doing fine. It seems not everyone got the memo that Valentine’s Day is about love not hate. #lovetrumpshate #loveislove”
A lot of people on here expressing opinions about things that have nothing to do with them. This is a lovely photo and really inspiring that in 2021 MPs don’t have to stay in the closet or be discreet! #lovewins #happy Valentine’s Day to you both— TİM (@34TPOUK) February 14, 2021
To all the people who worry about age differences: I'm 65, my husband is just coming up to 70 – and our gorgeous boyfriend is 31 …..— Paul Ryan (@pauljaryan) February 15, 2021
I wonder how any people would be commenting on the age difference if you were with a younger woman… like Trump, or Johnson (both with women young enough to be their daughters)?? Thanks for being open and honest about who you are.— Anthony Duncalf (@Gallovidian) February 14, 2021
Happy Valentine's Day (bit late I know). Ignore the haters. 19 years between me and my hubby. I keep him young, and he keeps me grounded. Result. pic.twitter.com/vTbWRxfpad— Mark M (@MorganMarkF) February 15, 2021
Obvious from some of these comments that some people mature sooner than others! There's 13yrs between me and my husband and we'l be celebrating 12yrs together this year! Age is just a number. Hope you've had a great day 🏳️🌈❤️— Michelle Lewins RN BSc (Hons) (@MichelleLewins3) February 14, 2021
What a cute couple! 🥰🥰 My partner and I are 23 years apart, we’ve been together for 9 years now. It makes me so happy when I see other intergenerational couples post on here. Wishing you a cozy and fun Valentines from California ☀️— J 🌈 (@JohnnyofCali) February 14, 2021
