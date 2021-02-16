Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Twitter Users Come to Defense of Gay British MP After Homophobic ‘Age Gap’ Attacks on His Valentine’s Photo

by Leave a Comment

Out British MP Luke Pollard was attacked with homophobic abuse on Twitter over a Valentine’s Day photo he addressed to his boyfriend Sydney.

Homophobic Twitter users attacked the couple for a perceived age gap between them. One user said, “Love a father and son photo.” Another commented, “What toy did he get with his happy meal??” Another wrote, “He looks 12 years old, you should be locked up.”

But it wasn’t long before Pollard and his boyfriend began being flooded with support, with many users noting the double standard held to gay couples over straight ones, as well as the 24 year age gap between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds.

Pollard responded to the support on Twitter (below): “Thank you for all the support, love and kindness shown towards Sydney and me. We’re doing fine. It seems not everyone got the memo that Valentine’s Day is about love not hate. #lovetrumpshate #loveislove”

Get Towleroad Headlines Daily.

News daily from one of the most trusted, independent, lgbtq owned and operated media outlets. Covering news, entertainment, science, media, art and more for almost 17 years.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy. We don't share or sell your name. Easily unsubscribe anytime.

Recent Posts

×
Send this to a friend