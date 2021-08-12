Finds Love: Lil Nas X Relationship ‘I’ve Found Someone Special. …I think this is the one. I can’t explain it – it’s just a feeling.”

Lil Nas X is in a relationship with “someone special”.

The 22-year-old musician has revealed he has a new boyfriend after dating several “emotionally unavailable” men in the past, and now believes he has found “the one” in his new mystery man.

He said: “I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot. I’ve found someone special now. I think this is the one. I can’t explain it – it’s just a feeling.”

Nas also opened up on discovering he was gay when he was five, after he realised he had a crush on his half-sister’s cousin.

He added: “I had feelings for my sister’s cousin – we have different dads. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, he’s really cute,’ and thought that about a lot of other boys my age.”

But the ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ singer didn’t get into his first committed relationship until he turned 18.

Speaking to Variety magazine’s Power of Young Hollywood issue: “I was 18, I believe. Before that, there was a guy who wasn’t my boyfriend, but we met in middle school and we talked, after we both found out that each other were gay. But I didn’t act on anything until high school – well, middle school, but then high school.

“Once I was 17 or 18, I finally accepted [I was gay] – like, for sure accepted it, slowly, more and more – and now I’ve grown into a person that is 100 percent open with it.”

The ‘Industry Baby’ hitmaker previously revealed he was dating someone in October last year, but it is unclear if the mystery man is the same person as his current partner.

He explained at the time: “I’m dating someone right now. We’re not in a relationship yet, but it’s been on and off for the past few months. I’m maybe going to try to go steady this time.”