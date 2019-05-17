Israel Folau’s Contract Terminated by Rugby Australia Over Homophobic Remarks: ‘He Left Us With No Choice’

Australian rugby superstar Israel Folau has had his contract officially terminated by Rugby Australia for anti-LGBTQ remarks including that Hell awaits homosexuals.

Said Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle in a statement: “We are here to announce that Wallabies and Waratahs player Israel Folau has today been issued a sanction directing termination of his playing contract for his breach of the professional players’ code of conduct. A three-member panel of John West, QC; chair, Kate Eastman and John Boultbee, provided a final written decision today in relation to the code of conduct hearing over Israel Folau’s social media post on 10 April 2019.”

Added Castle: “While Rugby Australia accepts the panel’s decision to terminate his player contract for his breach of the code of conduct, we want to stress that this outcome is a painful situation for the game. Rugby Australia did not choose to be in the situation, but Rugby Australia’s position remains that Israel, through his actions, left us with no choice but to pursue the course of action resulting in today’s outcome. This has been an extremely challenging period for rugby. This issue has created an unwanted disruption in an important year for the sport and for the Wallabies team. Our clear message today is that we need to stand by our values and the qualities of inclusion, passion, integrity, discipline, respect and teamwork.”

Folau responded: “It has been a privilege and an honour to represent Australia and my home state of New South Wales, playing the game I love. I am deeply saddened by today’s decision to terminate my employment and I am considering my options. As Australians, we are born with certain rights, including the right to freedom of religion and the right to freedom of expression. The Christian faith has always been a part of my life and I believe it is my duty as a Christian to share God’s word. Upholding my religious beliefs should not prevent my ability to work or play for my club and country. … Thank you also to those who have spoken out in my defence, some of whom do not share my beliefs but have defended my right to express them.”

In the wake of his demands for a “code of conduct” hearing, an independent panel earlier this month found Folau guilty of a high level breach of contract.

In April, Rugby Australia said it was terminating Folau’s contract after the player posted a meme to Instagram that said Hell awaits all homosexuals. Folau challenged the firing and the “code of conduct” panel was assembled.

Said Rugby Australia at the time: “Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Rugby Union have made repeated attempts to contact Israel both directly and via his representatives since 6.30pm on Wednesday, and at this point he has failed to communicate directly with either organisation. Whilst Israel is entitled to his religious beliefs, the way in which he has expressed these beliefs is inconsistent with the values of the sport. We want to make it clear that he does not speak for the game with his recent social media posts.”

You may recall that Folau was nearly expelled from the sport in 2018 after a series of similar homophobic actions.

Folau, a devout Christian raised as a Mormon who converted to the Assemblies of God fellowship with his family in 2011, made headlines in September 2017 during Australia’s debate over same-sex marriage, when he tweeted, “I love and respect all people for who they are and their opinions. but personally, I will not support gay marriage.”

One year ago in April 2018, Folau replied to a follower in an Instagram post who asked, “what was gods plan for gay people?”

In the comments section of the post, Folau, who plays for New South Wales Waratahs, replied, “HELL.. Unless they repent of their sins and turn to God.”

Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Waratahs, for which Folau plays, said they would seek an explanation from Folau and denounced the player.

Rugby Australia declined to punish Folau, though its inclusion policy states: “Rugby has and must continue to be a sport where players, officials, volunteers, supporters and administrators have the right and freedom to participate regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race or religion and without fear of exclusion. There is no place for homophobia or any form of discrimination in our game and our actions and words both on and off the field must reflect this.”

Then, one month after coming under scrutiny, Folau tweeted an anti-gay video.

The video featured a sermon by evangelical preacher David Wilkerson and footage of a Pride march where Christian street preachers were being protested, and a clip of the White House lit in rainbow colors against narration that said, “Now is the time to get right with God because this generation has lost the fear of God. There’s no fear of God left in the land.”

Folau also said he’d rather walk away from rugby than defy the Bible.