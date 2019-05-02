Swastika-Wearing Homophobe Gets Egged in NYC’s Union Square: WATCH

Jovanni Valle (aka Jovi Val), a well-known right-wing activist was egged by an onlooker on Wednesday while wearing a swastika necklace and spouting anti-LGBTQ views in NYC’s Union Square . A video of the incident went viral and has currently been viewed nearly a million times.

Video of a Nazi getting EGGED bitch pic.twitter.com/Ddo5kRfVfo — im bad at usernames (@idkbrosorry) May 1, 2019

The Daily Mail reported: “Before the egg throwing took place, Valle could be heard professing offensive views, including a claim that ‘homosexuality was due to a chemical imbalance’ in the body. ‘It’s hurting children, because children grow up mentally ill not knowing who they are,’ he said about being gay. He was engaged in a heated discussion with two people who grow increasingly irate at him.”

Earlier this year Valle was involved at an altercation at Mehanata bar on the Lower East Side of Manhattan after his MAGA hat fell on the floor and was stomped on by a woman in the bar. Valle had a bottle smashed over his head after he placed his hand on the woman’s shoulder.