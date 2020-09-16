Flailing Trump Tries to Blame Biden for Lack of Mask Mandate, Says Polls Show ‘MAGA’ isn’t ‘Tone Deaf’ to Black Americans: TOWN HALL CLIPS

Donald Trump hates the Town Hall format because his failures are laid bare, and that’s what happened in last night’s ABC News forum with George Stephanopoulos in which he was grilled about his dismal COVID response and racial injustice.

But first, this must-see “let me finish” moment.

Trump was asked by Pastor Carl Day: “When has America been great for African Americans in the ghetto of America? Are you aware of how tone deaf [MAGA] comes off to the African American community?”

Trump replied by talking about polls.

“Well, I can say this,” Trump replied. “We have tremendous African American support. You’ve probably seen it in the polls. … If you talk about Make America Great, and I’m talking about for the black community, you look just prior to this horrible situation from China, when the virus came in, that was probably the highest point for the black community. … “was the best single moment in the history of the African American people in this country.”

Trump answers by saying that he’s got good polls.

🤷🏽‍♀️#TrumpTownHall



pic.twitter.com/xWcISGNeMV — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 16, 2020

Pastor Carl Day, who asked President Trump about his "Make America Great Again" slogan tells CNN's @DonLemon the President's response is what he expected.



"He tap danced around it," Day added. "He couldn't really give an answer because there is no answer to it." pic.twitter.com/2oNTpmfEgD — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) September 16, 2020

Trump also attempted to blame Joe Biden for not implanting a national mask mandate.

The President attempts to blame Joe Biden for not implementing a national mask mandate pic.twitter.com/nq9J6cVFoR — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 16, 2020

Trump also repeated his claims that coronavirus would go away on its own, and said that “herd mentality” would do the trick. He may have meant “herd immunity,” which is when the virus is allowed to rip through the population and kill millions of people. This has already been pushed by multiple Trump aides.

He doesn't even know the proper name for the crackpot theory he's backing to kill millions of Americans



He doesn't even know the proper name for the crackpot theory he's backing to kill millions of Americans

It's "herd immunity," not "herd mentality," and it's how you handle the bubonic plague if you're living in Restoration-era England, not the g*ddamned United States in 2020 JFC https://t.co/IFLnPsF6mA — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 16, 2020

Trump also denied that he downplayed the virus. But that’s not what he told Bob Woodward in March recordings.

“Yeah, well, I didn’t downplay it. I, actually, in many ways, I up-played it, in terms of action,” Trump claimed.

Added Trump: “I think what I did by closing up the country, I think I saved two, maybe two and a half [million], maybe more than that, lives. I really don’t think so. I think we did a very good job. I don’t know if that’s been recognized.”