Taron Egerton and Elton John have collaborated on an original single, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” for the soundtrack of Rocketman, the upcoming biopic on the rock legend. The upbeat track was written by Elton and his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin. The track is produced by Giles Martin and Greg Kurstin. The Rocketman soundtrack is out May 24.

The track plays over the film’s closing credits.

Wrote Egerton on Instagram: “Life never ceases to amaze me. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose and sometimes you record an original duet that @eltonjohn and @bernietaupinofficial wrote especially for you. Thank you gents.”

The film premieres today at the Cannes International Film Festival.