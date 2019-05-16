Taron Egerton and Elton John have collaborated on an original single, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” for the soundtrack of Rocketman, the upcoming biopic on the rock legend. The upbeat track was written by Elton and his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin. The track is produced by Giles Martin and Greg Kurstin. The Rocketman soundtrack is out May 24.
The track plays over the film’s closing credits.
Wrote Egerton on Instagram: “Life never ceases to amaze me. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose and sometimes you record an original duet that @eltonjohn and @bernietaupinofficial wrote especially for you. Thank you gents.”
View this post on Instagram
Life never ceases to amaze me. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose and sometimes you record an original duet that @eltonjohn and @bernietaupinofficial wrote especially for you. Thank you gents. Proud to be a part of your legacy. ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ ❤️ Available in the link in my bio. Nearly time to screen our movie.
The film premieres today at the Cannes International Film Festival.
View this post on Instagram
Today is a big day for me. @rocketmanmovie premiers @festivaldecannes today. This photo was taken on Elton’s 72nd birthday this year; what an amazing life. We hope it is a tribute that people will connect with and enjoy; I am fiercely proud of it. Playing an icon is one thing, but playing someone you genuinely love and care about is quite another. I’m bursting at the seams. Here’s to a great man and a life less ordinary. This photo was taken by our friend @dwalliams