Madonna Announces She’s Going on a Theatre Tour for Madame X: WATCH

Madonna and Diplo made an announcement on Monday morning: Madame X is going on a theatre tour.

Madame ❌ is excited to announce she is going on tour! 🎯 A theatre tour!! 👠 💃🏾🎤! This Fall. #jonasakerlund @diplo pic.twitter.com/LR7W4LqXYj — Madonna (@Madonna) May 6, 2019

Variety reports: ‘The “Madame X” tour will kick off September 12th at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York and will feature multiple nights of shows in each city including performances at the Chicago Theatre, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, The Met in Philadelphia and at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theatre in 2019. The tour will resume in early 2020 with performances at the Coliseum in Lisbon, the Palladium in London and at the Grand Rex in Paris.’