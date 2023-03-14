Diplo Confesses He’s ‘Gotten A Lot Of Blow Jobs From Guys’ But Doesn’t Want To ‘Define’ His Sexuality: ‘I’m Not Not Gay’

MEGA

Diplo is getting candid about his history in the bedroom — but he doesn’t feel the need to put a label on his sexuality.

During the Tuesday, March 14, episode of Emily Ratajkowski‘s “High Low” Podcast, Diplo sat down with the stunning model and revealed he’s had multiple sexual encounters with men.

While the famous DJ isn’t “aroused by men that much,” he confirmed, “I’m sure I’ve gotten a blow job from a guy before. … For sure. 100 [percent], yeah.”

Despite receiving oral pleasure from a male, Diplo hasn’t “defined” his sexuality, however, he admitted he’s “not not gay.”

The My Body author asked the 44-year-old if there was a “specific memory” of his NSFW endeavors, but Diplo was seemingly too shy to share.

“I’ve gotten a lot of blow jobs, but I don’t know. I mean, getting a blow job is not that gay, I think,” the music producer quipped, to which Ratajkowski, 31, let out a laugh and responded, “I don’t know. You tell me?”

The mother-of-one wasted no time getting down to business with Diplo during their chat, as she initiated the conversation about the Major Lazer creator’s sexuality.

“We should talk about what you said to me last night, which is that you’re a little gay,” Ratajkowski expressed at the beginning of the podcast episode.

“You want to cut right into that? I was really into the social media [questions],” the father-of-three sarcastically replied.

Per Diplo’s request, the dynamic duo began chatting about Instagram and TikTok — which reminded the American DJ about the “sexy” woodchopping men he frequently sees on his For You Page.

“They’re hot guys. I don’t know if that’s gonna be the thing that’s gonna send me over to the gay side totally,” Diplo humorously confessed before asking Ratajkowski if the social media app can “tell you that you’re gay.”

“I was on lesbian TikTok for a while, and it was like, ‘OK. Insightful,'” the Gone Girl actress — who previously posted a video hinting she was bisexual — admitted, before bringing the conversation “back to [him] being gay,” a possibility Ratajkowski called “exciting.”

“You should be happy. … I could just be talking to you only about your relationships to women. I like that you’re a little flexible,” she joked.

Diplo reiterated that he doesn’t “want to define that [he’s] gay. I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay.”

“There are a couple guys … I could date, life partner-wise,” he stated, noting he’s “more of a vibe guy … over gender.”

Diplo expressed his appreciation that “the temperature of our culture has changed,” specifically in regard to men being more “fluid.”

The Grammy winner thought back to when he was younger, recalling: “You had gay kids at school and gay cousins or whatever, but it was different than it is now.”

“I thought it was, like, weird to be gay,” he concluded about the matter.