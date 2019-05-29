Maine Becomes 17th State to Ban Gay ‘Conversion Therapy’

Maine on Wednesday became the 17th state to ban harmful gay “conversion therapy” for minors when Governor Janet Mills signed a bill into law: “The bill, which was sponsored by Assistant Majority Leader Rep. Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, would prohibit state-licensed counselors, psychologists, social workers, health professionals, guidance counselors as well as pastoral and family therapists from engaging in conversion therapy.”

Today I signed into law a bill banning conversion therapy, a widely-discredited practice that has no place in Maine. Today, we send an unequivocal message to young LGBTQ people: we stand with you, we support you, and we will always defend your right to be who you are. pic.twitter.com/heInzibvFJ — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) May 29, 2019

Tweeted Mills: “Today I signed into law a bill banning conversion therapy, a widely-discredited practice that has no place in Maine. Today, we send an unequivocal message to young LGBTQ people: we stand with you, we support you, and we will always defend your right to be who you are.”

The practice is also banned in Massachusetts, New Jersey, California, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, New Mexico, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Delaware, Maryland, New Hampshire, and New York, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

