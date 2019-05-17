Nevada is Fourth State to Ban ‘Gay Panic’ and ‘Trans Panic’ Defense

Nevada has banned the “gay panic” and “trans panic” defense in court, becoming the fourth state to do so.

Nevada Current reports: “Senate Bill 97, which was signed into law Tuesday, bans people from using a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity as a defense for committing a violent crime against them.”

Said Brooke Maylath with the Reno-based Transgender Allies Group: “In a different world, if women were to respond that way, there wouldn’t be a man alive. It’s a vile and disgusting defense that sends a message to the community that homosexual and transgender people are subhuman, and it’s perfectly OK to be incensed and go into a murderous rage.”

California, Rhode Island and Illinois all have bans on the gay and trans panic defense. New Jersey, Washington State, New York, Georgia, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia have bills pending.