Dozens of Graduates and Faculty Walk Out on Mike Pence Commencement Address: WATCH

Vice President Mike Pence gave the commencement address at Taylor University in Upland, Indiana on Saturday, but dozens of faculty and grads weren’t having it. Thousands had signed online petitions asking the school to reconsider Pence as commencement speaker.

WTHR reports: “Moments before Pence was introduced, dozens of graduates and faculty stood up and quietly walked out of the ceremony. The protest was planned before today. There was even a petition to find a new speaker after Vice President Mike Pence was announced.”

The Indy Star reports: “The protest stemmed from disagreement among students, faculty and alumni about whether it was appropriate for the nondenominational Christian liberal arts school to invite the vice president, known for his conservative religious views, to speak. … Laura Rathburn was one of the dozens to walk out, disappointed that the school’s administration picked Pence to address her class. Rathburn decorated the top of her mortarboard in rainbow colors and added a message on top that said, “Ally Visible For Those Who Can’t Be.” “I think his presence makes it difficult for everyone at Taylor to feel welcomed,” she said.’