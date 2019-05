As rumored, Taron Egerton and Elton John performed Elton’s hit “Rocketman” for an audience at the premiere of the biopic of the same title at the Cannes International Film Festival.

Taron Egerton and Elton John (behind a pillar) owning Rocketman in #cannes2019 pic.twitter.com/skSKttxbws May 16, 2019

Rocketman is generating rave reviews, and Elton burst into tears after the premiere. Apparently Egerton burst into tears as well.