Pete Buttigieg Responds to Trump Mockery, Sells Out L.A. Fundraiser at The Abbey: WATCH

Pete Buttigieg sold out a $25/person fundraiser for 700 enthusiastic supporters at L.A.’s gay bar, The Abbey on Thursday night after speaking at an event with Mayor Eric Garcetti in support of Measure EE, a property tax measure for schools, ABC7 reports.

Said Buttigieg, who has already qualified for the first Democratic debate (a candidate must tally 65,000 unique campaign donors), to the crowd: “I’ll be honest, when we were making our plans for the spring and figuring out what May was going to look like, we thought that we would be spending our time explaining how to say my name and convincing people that I ought to be somewhere in this process so that we can fight our way to the debate stage and have a breakout moment, maybe in June…

Earlier, Buttigieg responded to a taunt from Donald Trump. The president had mocked him the night before at a rally in Florida: “You can’t get too worried about the name calling and the games he plays. I was thinking of a Chinese proverb that goes, when the wind changes, some people build walls and some people build windmills. You gotta recognize that we need something that is completely different from what is in this White House. The negotiations that they are conducting, whether it’s on trade or things like North Korea, are usually a personal high-wire act with no safety net.”

Buttigieg’s remarks on education: