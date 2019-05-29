Pete Buttigieg Hammers GOP on Abortion: They Decide ‘the Metaphysical Question of Life’ and ‘Tell You What to Do About It’ — WATCH

Pete Buttigieg sat down with Chris Matthews on Hardball Tuesday night.

Matthews asked Buttigieg about Trump’s remarks on Joe Biden and Kim Jong Un: “It’s not like it’s the first time he’s aligned himself with a dictator. Probably won’t be the last, so the real question on my mind is, what was going on that they were distracting us from with the outrage of the day? What kind of bad policy decisions were being made out of public view in Washington or elsewhere that we’re not talking about because we’re talking about how the president has decided he agrees with a murderous dictator when it comes to a ridiculous thing to say about our former vice president?”

Matthews and Buttigieg also talked about Trump’s remarks on North Korean missiles, Trump’s draft dodging with his fake disability, the saber rattling in the Persian Gulf, who’s in charge in the White House, John Bolton, and the Republican agenda on abortion.

Said Buttigieg: “It’s a systematic effort that’s been underway longer than I’ve been alive to erode the foundation of Roe v Wade and reproductive rights in this country. … The message is that we, the government, not you the family, get to decide this metaphysical question of life. The government’s going to decide, and we’re going to tell you what to do about it.”