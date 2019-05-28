Pete Buttigieg Making Massive Fundraising Push to Sustain Early Momentum

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is making a massive second-quarter fundraising push to sustain the momentum that has put him ahead of the Democratic pack.

Politico reports: “Buttigieg is encouraging moneyed supporters to juice his campaign’s fundraising with a new bundling program, details of which were recently circulated to some donors and obtained by POLITICO. Members at different levels of the program pledge to raise anywhere from $25,000 to $250,000 for Buttigieg over the course of the primary campaign and receive special perks, including briefings with the candidate and senior campaign staff.”

RECENTLY: Pete Buttigieg Rips Trump for ‘Slander Against Veterans’ in His Considerations to Pardon War Criminals: WATCH

Politico adds: “The furious pace of in-person fundraisers has set Buttigieg apart from some other Democratic candidates, including those who have preferred mining for digital dollars and others who have had trouble attracting widespread interest from Democratic donors.”