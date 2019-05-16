Pete Buttigieg to Hold Rally, Fundraiser in Provincetown on July 5

Mayor Pete Buttigieg will hold a public rally at Provincetown Town Hall on July 5 at the height of the Massachusetts LGBTQ resort destination’s busy tourist season, followed by a private fundraiser.

Wicked Local reports: “Buttigieg will be appearing at the rally before a variety show put on by teenagers from Camp Lightbulb, a nonprofit serving LGBTQ youth ages 14 to 18, said Bryan Rafanelli, who along with his husband, Mark Walsh, hosted a fundraiser at their Boston home for the candidate on April 30. It raised almost $150,000. … While the time of the rally is still being finalized, the July 5 arrival and fundraiser at an undisclosed West End residence is confirmed, said Rafanelli, whose event planning company designed Chelsea Clinton’s wedding. Both he and Walsh are Democratic fundraisers and organizers. They own a home in Provincetown.”

Last week, Buttigieg sold out a 700-person event at West Hollywood’s The Abbey gay bar. There’s little doubt that Buttigieg’s appearance in Ptown over the Independence Day holiday will generate equal interest.

