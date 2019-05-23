Pete Buttigieg Applauded After Revealing One Thing He Absolutely Won’t Be Repentant For: WATCH

Mayor Pete Buttigieg got sustained applause from a crowd at the 92nd Street Y in NYC during an interview with Washington Post contributor Jonathan Capehart, when asked about recent remarks by evangelist Franklin Graham and Mike Pence about his sexual orientation.

Asked Capehart: “Franklin Graham said that being gay is ‘something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised or politicized.’ What would you say to the Franklin Grahams of the world, the Mike Pences of the world, that have an issue with the LGBT community.”

Said Buttigieg: “I guess I would say that we all have a lot to repent for. I have a lot to repent for when it comes to my marriage. Moments when I have not been as caring as I should be, moments when I’ve been selfish, moments when I’ve said a harsh word that I wish I could take back. But one thing that I absolutely should not be repentant for in the context of my marriage is the fact that I’m in love with my husband.”