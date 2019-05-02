Pete and Chasten Buttigieg Appear on Instantly Iconic ‘First Family’ TIME Magazine Cover

The next issue of TIME magazine features presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten and a big cover story. Whatever you think of Buttigieg, it’s a big moment for representation.

From the profile: ‘Buttigieg has spent years thinking about how Democrats can reclaim the language of patriotism from Republicans. “The real challenge for the Democratic Party, and its presidential candidates in particular,” he wrote in a 2003 column in the Harvard Crimson, “is to figure out how to reverse the Right’s stranglehold on our political vocabulary.” Soon after, he wrote another column urging ­Democrats to ­reclaim words like compassion, strength and morality, arguing that “establishing a new vocabulary is not the point; we need to take the old vocabulary and make it make sense again.” More than any health care plan or climate-change policy, Buttigieg wants to change how Democrats talk. “The landscape can be moved,” he says. “But to move it, I don’t think you just run in and beat people over the head with your way of talking about your ideas the way you always have.”’