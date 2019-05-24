Rep. Jerrold Nadler Falls Ill at Press Conference

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), a staunch critic of Trump and the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, fell ill and was attended to by medics during a press conference he was hosting with NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio.

NBC New York reports: ‘De Blasio cleared the school gym to figure out what is wrong with Nadler who appeared alert and conscious, but pale. An ambulance was called and was standing by. In a statement, Nadler’s spokesperson said: “He is okay. Seems to have been dehydrated and it was very warm in the room. He is now responsive and receiving a check-up.’

