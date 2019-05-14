Russell Tovey Praises ‘Graphic-O’ Gay Sex Scene in ‘Years And Years’

Years And Years, the new Russell T. Davies drama, premieres tonight at 9pm on BBC1 in the UK. Apparently there’s a graphic gay sex scene in the first episode of the weekly, six-part series, and Russell Tovey spoke about it in an interview with Yahoo Movies UK.

Said Tovey: “This is the world we’re living in so we should be able to see this and your children should be able to. Not that children are gonna watch this show as it’s after the Watershed. It’s graphic-o! Everything has to be shown because, otherwise, if you don’t show diversity, if you don’t show gay sex, if you don’t show men in love, or women in love, or whatever, then how the hell do you normalize it? The only way for people to really get cultural references is through television.”

BBC1 dropped the trailer last month. The show follows one family from 2019 forward over a period of 15 years.

“What sort of world are we in,” asks Tovey’s character at the start of the trailer as he cradles a newborn infant, “because if it’s this bad now, what’s it going to be like for you in 30 years’ time?”

The show also stars Emma Thompson, Rory Kinnear, Jessica Hynes, T’Nia Miller, Ruth Madeley, and Anne Reid.

Tovey also sat down with Davies on ‘The One Show’ this week to discuss the series.