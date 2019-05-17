Towleroad Gay News

Taiwan Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage in First for Asia

Taiwan’s parliament passed Asia’s first marriage equality law overnight as more than 40,000 stood in the streets outside the legislature. Taiwan is the first Asian country to legalize marriage between same-sex couples.

The Guardian reports: “Lawmakers on Friday comfortably passed part of a bill that would allow gay couples to enter into “exclusive permanent unions” and apply for marriage registration with government agencies.”

The NYT adds: “The legislature faced a deadline imposed by Taiwan’s constitutional court, which in 2017 struck down the Civil Code’s definition of marriage as exclusively between a man and woman. The court gave the government two years to revise the law, or same-sex couples would automatically be allowed to have their marriages registered by the local authorities.”

Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, who campaigned on a marriage equality platform, celebrated on social media after the vote: “We took a big step towards true equality, and made Taiwan a better country.”