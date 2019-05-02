Taron Egerton Releases Updated Version of ‘Rocket Man’ Ahead of Elton Biopic Release: WATCH

Taron Egerton released a new version of Elton John’s classic “Rocket Man” ahead of the release of the biopic of the same name. Egerton sings all the tracks in Rocketman and the soundtrack is available for pre-order.

An official video featuring new footage from the film was released alongside the track.

Said Elton in a press release about the soundtrack: “It was so important that the music I composed and recorded had to be sung by Taron. I wanted his interpretation of me, through Bernie’s lyrics & my music – not just acting. I didn’t want to be in Taron’s shadows, watching over the process, I trusted them to do what they needed to do, artistically, and listening back I’ve been astonished with the results. Getting the music right was the most important thing, as the songs in the film are integral to the story.”

Added Egerton: “The beauty of having Elton involved with the film is we’ve been able to work with him to see how far we can take these classic songs. Giles Martin has impeccable taste and massive skills to bring the songs to a place where they are faithful and daring as well.”