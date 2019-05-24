Her voice cracking, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced she is stepping down on June 7 after Brexit fails: ‘Speaking in Downing Street, May said it had been “the honour of my life” to serve as Britain’s second female prime minister. Her voice breaking, she said she would leave “with no ill will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love.’
You are here: Home / towleroad / Theresa May Resigns as British Prime Minister Over Brexit Revolt: WATCH