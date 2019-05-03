Transgender Woman Left Partially Paralyzed After Brutal Beating Outside Denver Bar

Police are hoping to identify the people who beat a transgender woman on Sunday, breaking her face and jaw in several places, leaving her face partially paralyzed.

Amber Nicole was attacked as she was leaving a bar early in the morning. There is no surveillance video of the actual attack, though Amber was recording video before and after it happened.

Said Amber to CBS Denver: “There’s so many people who can see an incident and stop it or do something about, or make a report about it, but nobody does and I don’t understand why. It feels like it’s because I’m different.”