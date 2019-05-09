Towleroad Gay News

Trump Goes After Pete Buttigieg for First Time at Florida Campaign Rally: WATCH

Donald Trump went after Mayor Pete Buttigieg for the first time at a rally in Panama City Beach, Florida on Wednesday night, mocking the pronunciation chant used by Mayor Pete’s supporters.

Said Trump: “We got some real beauties. We got a choice between Sleepy Joe and Crazy Bernie. I’ll take any of them, let’s just pick somebody please and let’s start this thing.”

“Pick somebody!” he demanded, looking into the crowd. “We have a young man, Butt-ig-ieg, boot-edge-edge, they say edgeedge,” said Trump.

“He’s got a great chance doesn’t he?” Trump asked dismissively. “He’ll be great. He’ll be great. Representing us against President Xi of China. I want to be in that room, I want to watch that one.”