Trump Lashes Out at ‘Lightweight Loser’ GOP Rep. Justin Amash, After Congressman Said President ‘Committed Impeachable Offenses’

Donald Trump came after Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) on Sunday after Amash tweeted that Trump had committed “impeachable offenses.

….he would see that it was nevertheless strong on NO COLLUSION and, ultimately, NO OBSTRUCTION…Anyway, how do you Obstruct when there is no crime and, in fact, the crimes were committed by the other side? Justin is a loser who sadly plays right into our opponents hands! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

Coming to Trump’s defense was State Rep. Jim Lower, R-Greenville, who said he would challenge Amash for his seat: “Lower said he had been planning to run for some time and had expected to make an announcement closer to July 4. But he said he decided to move up that schedule after Amash said on Twitter on Saturday that after reading Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report he believes the president committed impeachable offenses. … Lower described himself as ‘pro-Trump’ in making his announcement.”

Tweeted Amash on Saturday: “Contrary to Barr’s portrayal, Mueller’s report reveals that President Trump engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment. Impeachment, which is a special form of indictment, does not even require probable cause that a crime (e.g., obstruction of justice) has been committed; it simply requires a finding that an official has engaged in careless, abusive, corrupt, or otherwise dishonorable conduct.”

I offer these conclusions only after having read Mueller’s redacted report carefully and completely, having read or watched pertinent statements and testimony, and having discussed this matter with my staff, who thoroughly reviewed materials and provided me with further analysis. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 18, 2019

Barr’s misrepresentations are significant but often subtle, frequently taking the form of sleight-of-hand qualifications or logical fallacies, which he hopes people will not notice. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 18, 2019

Our system of checks and balances relies on each branch’s jealously guarding its powers and upholding its duties under our Constitution. When loyalty to a political party or to an individual trumps loyalty to the Constitution, the Rule of Law—the foundation of liberty—crumbles. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 18, 2019

Few members of Congress even read Mueller’s report; their minds were made up based on partisan affiliation—and it showed, with representatives and senators from both parties issuing definitive statements on the 448-page report’s conclusions within just hours of its release. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 18, 2019