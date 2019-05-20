Trump Lashes Out at ‘Lightweight Loser’ GOP Rep. Justin Amash, After Congressman Said President ‘Committed Impeachable Offenses’

Donald Trump came after Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) on Sunday after Amash tweeted that Trump had committed “impeachable offenses.
Tweeted Trump: “Never a fan of @justinamash, a total lightweight who opposes me and some of our great Republican ideas and policies just for the sake of getting his name out there through controversy. If he actually read the biased Mueller Report, “composed” by 18 Angry Dems who hated Trump,……..he would see that it was nevertheless strong on NO COLLUSION and, ultimately, NO OBSTRUCTION…Anyway, how do you Obstruct when there is no crime and, in fact, the crimes were committed by the other side? Justin is a loser who sadly plays right into our opponents hands!”
Coming to Trump’s defense was State Rep. Jim Lower, R-Greenville, who said he would challenge Amash for his seat: “Lower said he had been planning to run for some time and had expected to make an announcement closer to July 4. But he said he decided to move up that schedule after Amash said on Twitter on Saturday that after reading Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report he believes the president committed impeachable offenses. … Lower described himself as ‘pro-Trump’ in making his announcement.”
Tweeted Amash on Saturday: “Contrary to Barr’s portrayal, Mueller’s report reveals that President Trump engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment. Impeachment, which is a special form of indictment, does not even require probable cause that a crime (e.g., obstruction of justice) has been committed; it simply requires a finding that an official has engaged in careless, abusive, corrupt, or otherwise dishonorable conduct.”