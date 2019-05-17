Two New Madonna Tracks: ‘Soltera’ with Maluma, and ‘Future’ Featuring Quavo — LISTEN

Madonna fans are getting an abundance of new material these days. Madge appears on a brand new track from Maluma (her collaborator on Madame X’s “Medellin”) and released another track from the upcoming Madame X.

Maluma released his full-length album 11:11 and Madonna features on the track “Soltera”, again addressing her collaborator as “Papi”.

And Madonna released a fourth track off her upcoming 14th studio album Madame X. The dancehall-flavored “Future” features Quavo (the Migos rapper who in recent years has denied he’s homophobic).

And despite rumors that it might not happen, the 50-year-old pop icon’s performance at the Eurovision Song Contest has been confirmed. “An announcement was made ahead of the contest’s second semi-final on Thursday, ending days of speculation over whether she would indeed appear. Earlier this week organisers said a contract had yet to be signed and that she could not perform without one. Yet the singer was seen arriving in Israel on Tuesday and has reportedly been rehearsing at a secret location.”