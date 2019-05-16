Mexican Entertainment Icon Vicente Fernández Refused Transplant Because He Didn’t Want a Gay Person’s Liver

Mexican entertainment icon Vicente Fernández is making headlines after remarks that he refused a liver transplant because he was afraid the donor might be gay or an addict.

News 4 San Antonio reports: ‘During a Spanish-language interview with De Primera Mano … he says he was on tour in Houston when doctors found a cancer tumor. Doctors suggested a liver transplant, but Fernandez refused. “I’m not going to sleep next to my wife with a liver from another guy,” he says. “I don’t know if he is a homosexual or a drug addict. No, no, no.” Fernandez adds that doctors told him they found a compatible donor, but he refused anyway and left the hospital.”

Fernández, 79, has recorded more than 50 albums and won multiple Grammys. He also has a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

