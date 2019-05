Following last week’s Starbucks coffee cup fail, viewers have discovered two plastic water bottles in the Game of Thrones finale.

Wrote Highsnobiety: “At approximately 46:19 in the episode, you can spot a clearly non-Westerosi water bottle at the foot of Samwell Tarly, played by John Bradley. It comes into shot as Tyrion Lannister, played by Peter Dinklage, walks toward seated representatives of the Seven Kingdoms.”

It's not just there, I actually found the second water bottle next to Ser Davos. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rZHqiWmDU4 May 20, 2019

LMAOOO I CAN'T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN 💀💀 First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6 — ℝίτα🐉||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019