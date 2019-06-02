2-Year-Old’s Reaction to Seeing a Drag Queen for the First Time Goes Viral

Austin DeSpain took his two-year-old daughter Madilyn to the Salt Lake City Pride parade last weekend, and her face lit up when she saw drag queens for the first time. DeSpain uploaded the live photo and video to Twitter where it has quickly gone viral.

DeSpain told GSN that “all she is thinking, I’m sure, is that she sees princesses.” He added: “I see my daughter growing up in a world that’s getting better every day. But there’s also a gap that’s getting more extreme. We love everyone. If we don’t agree, that’s ok, but you be nice. She has to be, and will be strong with how things are nowadays. We’re already proud of who she is becoming.”