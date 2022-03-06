Utah’s Republican Governor Says He Won’t Sign Anti-Transgender Sports Ban; Cites Last-Minute Amendment.

Published by

New York Daily News

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he will not sign a bill passed Friday banning transgender student-athletes from competing in sports aligned with their gender identity. House Bill 11 passed both chambers of the Utah legislature in the last hours of the 2022 legislative session after a last-minute amendment left LGBTQ rights activists “blindsided” and “devastated.” “HB11 has been amended to become a total ban on transgender youth in school sports,” Equality Utah said in a statement Friday afternoon. Cox, a Republican, told reporters after the vote that he was shocked with the last-minute revisions, a…

