Axe body spray responded on Wednesday after a viral tweet put it at the top of the list of “Floats for the Straight Pride Parade…”

Tweeted Axe: “we’ll be at the parade that matters and this one isn’t it”

When a hater named Jill Lennon came after the brand for its response, it had an even better response: “Gay rights are human rights but go off jill”